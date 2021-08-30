Haryana: Khattar lauds works by BJP led govt as he completes 2500 days in power

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 30 (ANI): On completion of 2500 days of the state government, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed a public event and lauded the works carried out by the state government.



In his address, the Chief Minister said, "My term started in 2014 and till today, I am happy to say that our government has completed 2500 days. I'm here to present you the report card of our state government."

"Earlier, before the year 2014, the state was engulfed in carrying out corrupt practices and had put priority in promoting familialism. But now, things have changed for the better. We have brought schemes for the development of the people in the state," Khattar said.

At the event, Khattar also congratulated Tokyo Paralympic medallists for their win.

Khattar said, "From September 1, if an officer doesn't complete a task in the allotted time, we're introducing a provision of auto-appeal to an officer of higher authority. The officer will be held accountable for his inability to complete the task."

"We constituted an Inter-District Council to delegate powers to elected heads and officials of different districts. We increased their budget... We've hurt corruption the most," said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest against Manohar Lal Khattar near Chandigarh Press Club where he was addressing a press conference today on the completion of 2500 days of BJP government in the state.

Earlier, commenting on lathi-charge by Haryana Police on the protesting farmers in Karnal, Khattar on Saturday said that obstructing official work is against democracy.

"If they wanted to protest, they should've done it peacefully. If they jam highways and throw stones at police, then police will also take steps to maintain law and order," Khattar added. (ANI)

