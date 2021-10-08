Haryana: Medical student shot dead at Gurugram's university

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 8 (ANI): A medical student was allegedly shot dead at the Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University in Haryana's Gurugram on Friday.



Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deepak Saharan said that incident was reported on Friday afternoon.

"The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," stated the DCP.

"Currently, no arrest has been made as we are analysing the CCTV footage and finding the motive behind the crime," he added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.


