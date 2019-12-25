Haryana minister Anil Vij calls Priyanka and Rahul 'live petrol bombs'

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Haryana minister Anil Vij on Tuesday called Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi as "live petrol bombs" alleging that they ignite fire wherever they go.

"Beware of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as they are live petrol bombs, wherever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to public property," Vij tweeted.



The minister's remark came after both Congress leaders were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police outside the limits of Meerut when they were on their way to meet the families of the victims of the anti-CAA protests.

In the violent protests which erupted in Meerut last week against the newly-enacted citizenship law, two persons were killed and a police post was set on fire.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country last week, including Uttar Pradesh, over the citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

