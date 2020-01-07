Haryana minister Kamlesh Dhanda welcomes Delhi court's order in Nirbhaya case

Chandigarh [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi court order against convicts in Nirbhaya case.

"I welcome the court's decision in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. The convicts deserved this punishment. There is a law in Haryana that anyone who commits such crime with girls under the age of 12 years will face death penalty," Dhanda told ANI.



Earlier in the day, Delhi's Patiala House court issued death warrants against all the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

The convicts-- Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh -- will be hanged at 7 am on January 22. (ANI)

