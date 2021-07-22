Haryana minister suspends two officials for irregularities

Gurugram, July 22 (IANS) Haryana Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij on Thursday ordered the suspension of two Sub-divisional Officers (SDOs), cancelled the extension of an executive engineer and ordered FIR against other Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) officials following a surprise inspection at the Gurugram Municipal Corporation office here in Sector 34.

Among those suspended are SDOs Rakesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, while extension of service of Dharamvir Malik, an executive engineer, was cancelled for irregularities and poor paperwork.

The minister has also ordered filing of FIR against few officials over corruption charges.

Vij also scolded the officials, who were not present in their office.

Besides, he has also ordered to constitute a committee that will work on water logging problems in Gurugram.

As the news of the minister's presence spread at the civic body office, complainants began approaching there to meet him and take up their complaints already lodged at the office.

"During the visit, I have found several irregularities at the MCG office even few SDOs we're not present in their office and official employees register and documents were not up to the mark. So I have suspended three MCG officials and ordered an FIR against few officials over corruption charges. I have also ordered the formation of a committee to deal with waterlogging problem in Gurugram," the minister told reporters.

Vij also talked to the civic body employees who failed to give a satisfactory reply, making the minister furious.

"Any kind of negligence in the duty won't be tolerated." The minister also ordered to maintain visiting register for fieldwork. The minister also ordered that no employees and officials will leave the office without written permission.

"The suspension order which was given by the minister will be considered at the earliest. We will also take action against those officials who were not present in their office on time. FIR against the guilty officials will also be registered as per the government norms," MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja told reporters.

