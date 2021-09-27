Haryana peaceful during Bharat Bandh: Govt

A police spokesperson said the impact of the Bharat Bandh was largely seen in the form of road or rail blockades and hampered inter-city road and rail traffic movement, but did not have much impact on the activities within towns and cities.

Chandigarh, Sep 27 (IANS) The Bharat Bandh call given by farmers' organisations against the three farm laws passed off peacefully in Haryana, the government said on Monday.

The shutdown call did not have any impact in Gurugram, Faridabad, Narnaul, Rewari and Nuh districts. Also no violent incident was reported in the state.

The agitated farmers are demanding the repeal of the three farm laws passed by Parliament last year and have expressed apprehension that they would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporate houses.

The government has maintained that the new laws will provide farmers with better opportunities. It has also accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers.

