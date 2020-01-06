Haryana Police announces cash reward for personnel who rescued drowning woman

Chandigarh [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 10, 000 each for ASI Shamsher Singh and Home Guard Devender for rescuing a woman from drowning in a canal in Faridabad district.

Congratulating both the police personnel for their exemplary courage, the DGP said that brave hearts of Haryana Police have always protected the others by risking their own lives.

Recently in the year 2019, ACP, Faridabad Moji Ram had rescued a youth from drowning in Yamuna canal.Similarly, constable Narender had also shown indomitable courage while being on duty and saved the life of a woman drowning in a canal in Panipat district.Yadava said that Haryana Police has earned a good name at the national level by the dint of its dedication, courage and bravery.Giving further details, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said that both the ASIs were on routine patrolling duty near BPTP bridge in the district.During this, a woman who got off from an auto, stepped quickly to reach the bridge and jumped into the canal. Immediately after spotting her, both the personnel quickly jumped into action to save her from drowning.They pulled her out and upon finding her unconscious; she was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was later referred to a hospital in Delhi.In recognition of their bravery and life saving act, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad Mr K.K. Rao had also honoured ASI Shamsher Singh and Home Guard Devender with cash reward of Rs 5000 each and a commendation certificate. (ANI)