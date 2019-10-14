Haryana Police arrest 483 persons, seize 1,204 kg contraband in pre-poll crackdown

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Haryana Police has seized 1,204 kg of narcotics worth crores of rupees during a month-long special anti-narcotic drive across the state in the lead up to the assembly polls, said Director-General of Police, Manoj Yadava on Monday.

They have also arrested 483 persons by registering 386 cases under the NDPS Act, Yadava added.

"A special drive was launched between August 20 and September 20, 2019, ahead of the announcement of Vidhan Sabha polls, to bust the network of supplying drugs and tightening the noose on those involved in the peddling them in the state," the Director-General of Police said.As part of the crackdown, the DGP said that 559 kg 719 gram ganja, 1 kg 826 gram heroin, 630 kg 618 gram poppy husk, 5 kg 648 gram opium, 3 kg 531 gram charas, over 2 kg 710 gram smack and 458 gram 750 milligram sulfa have been seized from the possession of arrested.In addition to the above, police teams have also seized prohibited medicines including 1,43,483 tablets, 196 bottles of syrup, 15,469 capsules and 827 injections.Sharing further details, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that the maximum number of 129 cases was registered in district Sirsa, where 178 accused were arrested under the NDPS Act.Similarly, 30 cases were registered in Fatehabad with the arrest of 85 accused, 23 cases each were registered in Ambala and Panipat, 20 in Gurugram, 18 in Rohtak, 16 in Kurukshetra, 13 in Karnal and 10 in Yamunanagar by recovering huge consignment of drugs including heroin, poppy husk, ganja and opium.Virk said that the Police Department under the guidance of DGP Manoj Yadava has made elaborate security arrangements to implement a multi-pronged pre-poll strategy to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling in the state. (ANI)