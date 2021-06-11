Haryana: Police arrest primary accused involved in raping activist from West Bengal

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI): The primary accused in the rape of a West Bengal-based activist who had come to participate in farmer's protest at Tikri border in Haryana was arrested by police from Bhiwani on Thursday.



Anil Malik, a resident of Delhi is the primary accused allegedly involved in raping a 25-year-old woman while travelling in train from West Bengal to Haryana.

After the arrest, Malik was produced before a court in Bahadurgarh and sent to three-day police remand.

"He confessed to the crime and has been sent to a three-day remand. Search for other accused is underway," said DSP Bahadurgarh Pawan Sharma.

According to the police, besides Malik, there are two other accused who were allegedly involved in the crime.

Notably, the victim later succumbed to COVID infection at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh. (ANI)





