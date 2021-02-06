Haryana Police cautions people of cyber fraud on pretext of COVID-19 vaccine registration

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 6 (ANI): Haryana Police on Saturday cautioned citizens against fraudsters who could dupe them on the pretext of registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.



Issuing an advisory, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Haryana, Navdeep Singh Virk said that cybercriminals may defraud citizens through phone calls, emails and social media applications and steal personal details in the pretext of vaccine registration.

Referring to the modus operandi of fraudsters, he said, "Scammers are making phone calls to people offering to register their names for receiving vaccines and collecting sensitive personal information such as Aadhaar number and email. Subsequently, a One Time Password (OTP) is requested to be shared for Authentication of Aadhar. Money is immediately siphoned off from the Aadhaar-linked bank account if they are provided with the OTP."

The DGP advised the people to exercise caution and not to entertain any phone calls on the vaccine registration.

He reminded the people not to share their personal data with anyone and use only the mobile application approved or issued by the Government Health Department for COVID -19 vaccination. (ANI)

