Haryana Police nabbed 25 most wanted criminals, busted 36 active gangs in month-long drive

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Haryana Police has nabbed as many as 25 most-wanted criminals, busted 36 active gangs and arrested 113 members of active gangs in a month-long special drive, an official statement on Monday said.

In a statement Haryana Police said, "Coming down heavily on notorious criminals ahead of assembly elections, Haryana Police, under a month-long special drive, has nabbed a total of 25 most-wanted criminals besides busted 36 active gangs engaged in robbery, theft, burglary, murder/extortion, ATM loot, dacoity and other criminal activities in the state. Police have also arrested 113 members of active gangs during this period."



DGP Manoj Yadava said that a special campaign was launched across the state between July 20 and August 20, 2019, to put most-wanted and other criminals of active gangs in jails.

"The apprehended most-wanted criminals were not only accused in a series of heinous crimes but also carried a reward ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 50,000 on their arrest," Yadava said.

He said that four most wanted criminals had been arrested from Sirsa, two each from Bhiwani, Rohtak and Dadri, one each from Panipat, Karnal, Narnaul, Rewari, Hisar, Faridabad, Palwal, Ambala, Sonipat and Kurukshetra and remaining nabbed by teams of Special Task Force.

The DGP informed that 113 members of 36 active gangs involved in murder, attempt to murder and other criminal offences were also arrested during the crackdown. Such kind of operations would be continued until Police put a complete tap on incidences of gang-related crimes, he added. (ANI)

