Haryana Police reunites 4 missing boys with their families

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 21 (ANI) Haryana Police Crime Branch has reunited four boys, who went missing from Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh, with their families.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said that Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) team got information about the missing children who were living in Radha Krishan Bal Ashram, Naraingarh in Haryana.



Based on clues and other evidence with the help of Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police, all the four missing boys were handed over to their parents by the Child Welfare Committee, Ambala after completing the required formalities.

Of these, two children aged 10 years and 8 years, went missing from district Haldwani (Uttrakhand) on October 5 last year, one aged 12 years was reported missing from Kashipur (Uttrakhand) on December 15 last year and a 10-year old boy went missing from Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) on November 15 last years said the spokesperson. (ANI)

