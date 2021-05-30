Haryana police seize 8.5 kg opium, five held

Chandigarh, May 30 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police on Sunday said it has seized 8.5 kg of opium from Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts and arrested five accused on the charges of drug trafficking.

A police spokesperson said 3.5 kg of opium was seized from the possession of three accused -- Ajay Ram, Harbans Singh and Ramjeet Singh, near Cheeka in Kaithal.