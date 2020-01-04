Haryana Police seizes 193 kg of 'doda post' in Sirsa, one arrested

Chandigarh [India], Jan 4 (ANI): In an anti-narcotic drive, the Haryana Police on Saturday arrested one person for alleged drug peddling in Sirsa and seized around 193 kg of 'doda post' (poppy husk) from his possession.



According to a release, the accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Ellenabad.

A CIA team, which was present near Ellenabad in Sirsa district during a patrolling and checking drive, had nabbed the accused.

A spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that after receiving information from secret sources, a police team along with the Block Development and Panchayat Officer of Ellenabad and the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kalanwali had conducted a raid at a house.

During the raid, the team found a huge number of 'doda post' hidden in the house.

The value of the seized 'doda post' has been estimated to be around Rs 19 lakh, which was intended to be supplied in Ellenabad and Rania.

The police have also registered a case against two people at the Ellenabad police station under the provisions of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

