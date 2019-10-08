Haryana Police seizes cash, illicit liquor, narcotics ahead of polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Haryana Police has recorded a five-fold increase in the combined seizures of cash, illicit liquor and narcotics across the state in the first 16 days of the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in comparison to the same period during Parliamentary elections held in May this year.

Police said, these combined seizures are valued at Rs 8.52 crore as compared to Rs1.52 crore seized in the same period during the Parliamentary polls.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk in a statement said that police in collaboration with other agencies was strictly monitoring the enforcement of the MCC ahead of polls which resulted in an average seizure value of more than Rs 50 lakh per day."Our teams have seized suspect cash worth Rs 2.66 crore, illicit liquor valued at Rs 2.42 crore and narcotics to the tune of Rs 3.43 crore at different places in view of the assembly elections," Virk said.According to the statement, He said that the Director-General of Police, Manoj Yadava is constantly monitoring the situation. As a result of this tight vigil, Police had also seized 166 illegal arms this time in comparison to 115 illegal arms seized in comparable period during the General Elections."A similar improvement is also visible in taking preventive action under the Criminal Procedure Code, wherein 5860 persons have been bound down so far in comparison to 981 in the last election. 92 per cent of the arms of licence-holders has already been deposited this time in comparison to 38 per cent last time in the same period," the statement said.The statement further said, "Complete nakabandi has been put in place at interstate borders to counter the flow of illicit liquor, cash and narcotics as well as prevent any unlawful activity during the election process.""434 interstate nakas are already operational so far in the state as compared to 326 made operational during the last election. Checking has been intensified by our teams as a result of 564 proclaimed offenders and 657 bail jumpers have been apprehended. 193 flag marches have been conducted so far by Central Paramilitary forces as a part of pre-poll area domination exercises across the state," the statement said."Our pre-election drives to nab criminals in the state and crackdown on other illegal activities has also reduced the overall incidence of crime and further instilled a sense of security and safety among the masses," the statement added. (ANI)