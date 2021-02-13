Haryana Police sets up SIT to probe murder of five wrestlers

"An SIT comprising two DSPs has been constituted to investigate the case and arrest the suspect," Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma told the media.

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (IANS) Haryana Police on Saturday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of five wrestlers, comprising a couple, in Rohtak town. It announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for prime suspect Sukhwinder, also a grappler.

Coach Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik and three other wrestlers were gunned down at a wrestling rink on Friday evening allegedly by wrestling coach Sukhwinder in a fit of anger over his suspension from the job.

Sharma said the preliminary investigation indicated that Manoj had got Sukhwinder terminated from the job on a complaint.

The dead are Manoj Kumar, a resident of Saragthala village in Sonipat, his wife Sakshi, Pooja, wrestling coach Satish Kumar and Pradeep Malik.

Sakshi's three-year-old son and Amarjit were injured in the crime.

