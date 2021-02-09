Haryana police thwarts attempt to push drug consignment in state

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Haryana Police on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to push a big drug consignment in the state and seized 527.8 Kilograms 'Doda Post' from a truck in Hisar district.



A Haryana police spokesperson informed, "A police team, during night patrolling, had got a secret input about the smuggling of drugs in a truck. Based on the information, police established barricades on Mangali-Kaimri road and intercepted a truck."

"When searched, the team found 29 bags of 'Doda Post' (527.8 Kilograms) hidden behind almond bags," he added.

A person was also arrested in this connection. The accused was identified as Rajender, a resident of Fatehabad district.

"The primary probe revealed that the arrested accused, along with his associate, used to smuggle narcotic substances. He started from Mumbai on February 4 and reached Hisar via Mangalwada in Rajasthan where he had loaded 29 bags of 'Doda Post' in the vehicle," added the police spokesperson.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a further probe is underway. (ANI)

