Haryana Police tightens security arrangements due to farmers' call to gherao Karnal Secretariat tomorrow

Giving this information here today, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that the primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence, facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems and to safeguard the public property across the state in general and Karnal in particular.IGP Karnal Range and all district Superintendents of Police (Karnal Range) have been directed to take necessary preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order and peace in Karnal and adjoining districts. "All measures would be taken to contain any kind of untoward incidents and safety of citizens," he added.Virk said DGP Haryana PK Agrawal himself reviewed the preparedness of the police for the proposed farmers protest in a meeting held with Karnal Range IGP and SPs on September 4. "Police are fully alert over the gherao call and all security measures have been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident. In addition to making all arrangements, close coordination is also being maintained with civil administration for handling the law and order situation," he added.The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is heading the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, has given a call for gherao of the secretariat demanding registration of an FIR against those officers who had allegedly ordered a lathi charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28.Haryana Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the call for gherao of Karnal Mini Secretariat."The main National Highway No 44 (Ambala-Delhi) may see some traffic disruptions in Karnal district. Therefore, the general public using NH 44 are advised to avoid journey through Karnal town or otherwise use alternative routes to go to their destination on September 7. All citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey accordingly, to avoid any inconvenience," Virk said.With the elaborate arrangements in place as per directions of the state government, the Haryana police official also appealed to the farmers to maintain law and order and raise their issues peacefully without disrupting the general public. "Stern action as per law would be taken against the persons trying to disturb the law and order," he added."Vehicles coming from Delhi side will be allowed to reach Chandigarh via Pepsi Bridge (Panipat) via Munak to Assandh and Munak to Gagsina, via Ghoghadipur to Hansi Chowk of Karnal, via Bypass Western Yamuna Canal to Karna Lake via GT Road 44. Apart from this, light vehicles will be diverted towards Chandigarh via Madhuban, Daha, Bajida, Ghogharipur, Hansi Chowk, Bypass Yamuna Canal, Karna Lake, GT Road 44," informed the release.The official release by the police further informed that for tomorrow, vehicles coming from Chandigarh side will be diverted from Pipli Chowk (Kurukshetra) via Ladwa, Indri, Bayana, Neval, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut via Amritpur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road 44. Apart from this, light vehicles will be allowed from Ramba Cut Tarawadi via Ramba Chowk Indri Road via Sangoha, Ghid, Baragaon, Neval, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut Road via Amrutpanur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road-44. (ANI)