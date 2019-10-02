Haryana polls: Congress workers protest against giving tickets to 'undeserving' candidates

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Miffed over the distribution of tickets ahead of the Harayana Assembly elections, scores of Congress workers staged a protest outside the residence of party interim president Sonia Gandhi here on Wednesday.

The workers, who claimed to be the supporters of former president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Ashok Tanwar, alleged that the party is giving tickets to "undeserving" candidates."The ones who are being given the ticket by the party stayed comfortably in their air-conditioned rooms while those leaders who worked hard over the last five years are being ignored," a party worker told ANI."Those who went against Sonia Gandhi's directions and ruined the vote base of the party during the Rajya Sabha elections are also being given the tickets," he added.In reply to a question, the workers took the name of senior party leaders -- Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ghulam Nabi Azad -- in one breath, who according to them are allegedly giving tickets to the wrong people.They also raised slogans against Azad, who is the in-charge of the party's Haryana affairs.Another worker remarked: "They are insulting us by giving tickets to other people. We are poor and have worked hard in the last few years."Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)