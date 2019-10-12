Haryana polls: INLD promises Rs 15,000 monthly unemployment allowance, Rs 10 lakh farm loan waiver

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] October 12 (ANI): In a bid to attract voters ahead of Assembly polls, the Indian National Lok Dal on Saturday released its manifesto making a plethora of promises including unemployment allowance for the youths and the implementation of recommendations of Swaminathan Commission.

In the presence of senior leaders like RS Choudhry, INLD's state unit president Birbal Dass Dhalia released the manifesto. The party has promised a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 15,000 for the youths of the state."It will also be ensured by law that the private sector employs 75 per cent of the workforce from Haryana. Similarly, the old-age pension, which was pioneered by the INLD, will be enhanced to Rs 5,000 per month," said Dhalia.He said the INLD would work for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations regarding the MSP for the crops of farmers. The party also promised to waive off farm loans up to Rs 10 lakh on a priority basis."In addition, this loan waiver up to Rs 10 lakh will also be extended to small traders to enable them to come out of the prolonged period of economic slump faced by them," said Dhalia.Another reform in the agricultural sector proposed by the party is the withdrawal of GST imposed on tractors, agricultural implements, seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.INLD also announced that females from economically weaker sections will be given Rs 5 lakh by the state government during their marriage as 'Kanyadaan'"The girls will also be provided with free education up to their higher education. A monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 will be given to the poor women between the age of 35 and 65 years," he said.The party also talked about its plans to introduce modern sewage equipment to save sanitary workers who die due to unhygienic working conditions and the sewage workers will also be provided with an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh each. (ANI)