Haryana ranked fastest growing state: NITI Aayog Adviser

This was stated by Sanyukta Samaddar, Adviser to NITI Aayog, at a workshop chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal held here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Khattar also released the Haryana Sustainable Development Goals Index 2020-21 and the Haryana Provisional SDG District Index 2021.

He encouraged the institute and all link departments to work in close coordination for the release of the subsequent editions as well.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that since 2015 through the SDG Index, development priorities have been set for every state under which they are given 17 goals to achieve the desired targets.

"I am happy that Haryana is swiftly walking at this pace and all the parameters fixed for achieving the SDG goals 2030 are being implemented in a phased manner," he said.

"It is because of the zeal and enthusiasm shown by every wing of the state government that Haryana has been ranked as the fastest growing state in the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goal Index 2020-2021. In the future as well, we will leave no stone unturned to bag the first position in the rest of the parameters too," he added.

Khattar also said that through the state government's Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, a survey has been conducted to identify the families having the lowest annual income, and once a family has been identified, under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, it would be ensured that the family's income is enhanced up to Rs 1 lakh per annum and later to Rs 1.8 lakh per annum by providing skill training and employment or financial assistance.

He said the state government aims to make every family 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), and he hopes that the government would certainly take the state further on the development track set under SDG.

Earlier, Samaddar gave a detailed presentation on various topics, including India's position in global rankings, index estimations, the status of the state on Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) and district-wise performance.

--IANS

vg/arm