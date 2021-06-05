Haryana records 723 new coronavirus infections, 59 deaths

Chandigarh [India], June 6 (ANI): As many as 723 new cases, 59 deaths and 1,744 recoveries were reported in Haryana on Saturday, as per the state government's data.



The active cases in the state currently stand at 9,974.

India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

India's active caseload further declined to 15,55,248 as active cases decreased by 80,745 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for the nine successive days.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours. (ANI)

