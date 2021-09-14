Haryana reduces 84-day vax gap for foreigners, medical travel

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (IANS) The Haryana government has reduced the mandatory 84-day gap between the two doses of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine for foreign nationals and those travelling abroad.

State Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday said relaxation has been extended to those travelling abroad for availing treatment, foreign nationals wishing to return to their countries and in any circumstances the foreign travel may be unavoidable.