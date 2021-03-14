Haryana reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Chandigarh [India], March 14 (ANI): Haryana reported 440 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, as per the state's latest health bulletin.



The number of active cases in the state is 3,095, while the infection count rose to 2,75,137, the health bulletin said on Sunday evening.

The fresh cases were reported from districts including Karnal (100), Gurgaon (65), Kurukshetra (54) and Panchkula (47).

The death was reported from Karnal district. The recovery rate is 97.76 percent, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, as the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in the country, India has administered nearly three crore cumulative vaccination doses with a total of 2,97,38,409 through 5,10,400 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Sunday. (ANI)

