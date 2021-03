Chandigarh, March 17 (IANS) Expressing concern over the health of agitating farmers, camping on Delhi borders, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that Covid-19 testing camps have been set up and vaccination has begun at the protest site.

The vaccinations are being done at the Rasoi Dhaba situated along the Kundli border in Sonipat district, an official said.