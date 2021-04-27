Haryana sets up oxygen control room

Chandigarh, April 27 (IANS) Amid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and realising the need of meeting the current surge in demand for medical oxygen, the Haryana government said on Tuesday that it has set up an oxygen control room here.
All possible efforts are being made to increase the production of medical oxygen as well as diverting industrial oxygen for medical use, an official statement said.
To ensure equitable distribution of oxygen allocated by the government of India for the state and to ensure its adequate and uninterrupted supply, a state-level oxygen control room has been set up at the Civil Secretariat, it added.
The control room is mandated to perform vital functions like ensuring safe movement of tankers from the manufacturing plants to the districts etc.
Each district will issue its own distribution plan and operate an early warning system, besides mapping the manufacturing plants and monitoring the transition from industrial to medical use.
The control room number is 0172-2740833.
--IANS
vg/arm