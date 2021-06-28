Haryana starts process to appoint new DGP

Amid an ongoing tussle with Vij, the Director General of Police has sought repatriation citing 'career considerations and family requirements'.

Chandigarh, June 28 (IANS) With Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava seeking premature repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau (IB), state Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday asked the Home Department to send a panel of names to the UPSC for appointment as his replacement.

Vij told the media that Yadava's application to relieve him has been accepted and he has been asked to continue till a new appointment is made.

Vij asked the Home Secretary to send a panel of Indian Police Service officers who had completed 30 years of service to the Union Public Service Commission for the selection of a new DGP.

Despite the reservations of the Home Minister, DGP Yadava, who was due to return to central deputation, in March got a one-year extension to continue in the state.

The state had sought a one-year extension of his tenure.

On deputation from the IB to his parent cadre, Yadava was appointed for a two-year term beginning February 2019.

