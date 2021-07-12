Haryana STF nabs 3 wanted criminals

Of those arrested, one was carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty and two others had a reward of Rs 45,000 and Rs 10,000.

Gurugram, July 12 (IANS) In a joint effort, the Gurugram and Hisar units of the special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police have arrested three wanted criminals carrying a collective reward of Rs 1.55 lakh, police said on Monday.

The reward had been announced by the Haryana and Delhi Polices.

Sukminder Singh, the spokesperson of the STF informed that in the first operation, the STF Hisar unit had nabbed wanted criminal Ashok alias Dat from Assam on Sunday, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Similarly, the STF Gurugram unit arrested dreaded criminal Umesh Kumar alias Luv from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 announced by the Haryana police and Rs 20,000 by the Delhi police. While Ajay was arrested from Faridabad, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 announced by the Haryana Police.

"All the arrested criminals were involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot, snatching and Arms Act which they had committed in Delhi and NCR region," the spokesperson told IANS.

