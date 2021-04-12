Haryana STF nabs wanted criminal from Jharkhand

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested a wanted criminal and parole jumper, who carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 from Jharkhand.



The accused, identified as Dharmender alias Rajesh and hailing from Sonipat, was wanted in loot and other cases of crime.

He, along with his associates, had committed a loot at gunpoint in Sonipat in 2000. In the case, the court has sentenced him to a 20-year-jail term.

Dharmender jumped parole after coming out of jail in 2004 and was absconding since then. To evade arrest, he was continuously changing his hideouts.

The STF unit started to work on him in December last year and collected secret information about his hideout.

After getting a hint about his location, a team was dispatched to Jharkhand to confirm the development in which it was found that he had been living there with a changed identity.

He had started a dhaba, famous for Murthal parantha, in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan. Based on the information, the team managed to arrest him. (ANI)

