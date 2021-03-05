Haryana tackling Covid-19 efficiently: Governor

Delivering his address on the first day of the Budget session of the Haryana Assembly here, Arya said because of the decisive strategy adopted by the state, the positivity rate of coronavirus samples has been drastically reduced to 4.8 per cent.

Chandigarh, March 5 (IANS) While lauding the state for efficiently tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Friday said just like other states, the state Legislative Assembly has also been facing the pandemic.

"The state's mortality rate is 1.1 per cent whereas the recovery rate is 98.4 per cent. To ameliorate the distress caused during the pandemic, Haryana distributed essential commodities free-of-cost through the Public Distribution System (PDS) from April to June 2020," he added.

The Governor said Haryana is the first state to implement the 'Distress Ration Token' scheme targeted to help those who were economically distressed because of the pandemic and were not covered under any of the PDS schemes.

The persons without ration cards were provided five kg wheat per person and one kg 'daal' or lentil per family per month from May to June 2020.

Besides, the state also provided Rs 131.85 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for containment of the pandemic. In addition, Rs 9.1 crore was sanctioned to each Deputy Commissioner, the Haryana Governor added.

He said financial assistance of Rs 730 crore was provided to more than 17 lakh families during the pandemic.

The state also made arrangements for 4,44,422 migrant workers to send them to their native states.

Saying this year has come with hope and expectations, Arya said vaccination has commenced in the state and the pandemic would be a memory of the past.

Aiming to provide 75 per cent reservation for the people belonging to the state in the private sector, Arya said the state was committed to provide employment opportunities to local youth.

For this, the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act of 2020 has come into force.

To meet the demand for manpower from the private sector, data pertaining to 38,46,601 candidates from Haryana has been displayed on the employment portal.

Overall, 19,426 job offers have been made by employers and aggregators against which 14,685 candidates have been placed in various establishments, he added.

