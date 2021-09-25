Haryana to conduct butterfly survey in Aravalli

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (IANS) Haryana's first butterfly survey in Khol block in Rewari district will be conducted by Forest and Wildlife Department on September 27, it was announced on Saturday.

In the survey the diversity of butterflies will be assessed in the Aravalli region. The survey will be conducted in Khol block comprising 10 villages having continuous stretch of hillocks namely Palra, Ahhrod, Bassduda, Khol, Manethi, Bhalki, Majra, Nandha, Balwari and Khaleta, have about 1,000-hectare area.