Haryana to conduct mushroom survey in Kalesar sanctuary

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (IANS) To explore the biodiversity, Haryana's first mushroom survey will be conducted on September 30, in Kalesar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Yamunanagar district, it was announced on Sunday.

The outcome of the survey will help in formulating an effective management strategy for the conservation of funga, flora and fauna of the sanctuary. This will also form the basis for observing the impact of habitat disturbance and climate change on the ecology of the region, an official statement said.