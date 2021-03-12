Haryana to economically uplift 2 lakh families: Khattar

The scheme aims to identify the poorest one lakh families and to work for economic upliftment of two lakh families in 2021-22.

Chandigarh, March 12 (IANS) While reiterating the state's commitment to uplift the poorest of the poor, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced a new scheme 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Utthan Abhiyan'.

The Chief Minister made these announcements while presenting the state Budget for 2021-22 in Vidhan Sabha here.

He said a package of measures from education, skill development, wage employment, self-employment and job creation will be adopted and tailored to each family to ensure their economic upliftment so as to reach a minimum economic threshold of Rs 1.80 lakh per annum.

Khattar said once one lakh families are successfully uplifted, then the government will identify the next lot of poorest one lakh families and work for their economic upliftment.

Through this scheme the aim is that no family in the state lives below the poverty line by 2025, he said.

He said the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Utthan Abhiyan will be an umbrella mission encompassing all schemes of government to identify the scheme or set of schemes to supplement the upliftment of each identified family.

Each department will prioritize schemes implemented by them for the upliftment of the identified poorest families.

The government's strategy is to comprehensively cover these families at the lowest end of the socio economic ladder, and extend the coverage to the next set of one lakh families, and gradually expand coverage to all the vulnerable sections of society, added Khattar.

