Haryana to give PCR vans to police stations for assistance

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (IANS) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Monday that every police station in the state will get two Police Control Room (PCR) vans each to provide quick assistance to the people, especially the women, in need of help.

More than 400 vehicles will be purchased soon for this purpose.

Vij said the police force has been kept on alert so that no criminal could carry out any anti-social activity anywhere in the state.

The police have also been instructed to conduct proper patrolling during evening hours. Vij said that a 'dial 100' service will be launched soon to provide quick assistance to the needy people and for this a meeting of the police department will be convened at the earliest.

