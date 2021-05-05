Haryana to give Rs 42K assistance to Covid patients from BPL category

Chandigarh, May 5 (IANS) Reiterating the commitment that every needy person has the first right to aid, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced assistance to the below poverty line (BPL) families for Covid-19 treatment.

Addressing the media here, he announced that the state government would provide an assistance of Rs 5,000 per patient per day for the maximum seven days i.e. Rs 35,000 to the patients belonging to the BPL, who are admitted to a private hospital and are on oxygen or ICU support.