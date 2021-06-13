Haryana to have centralised water monitoring system

Issuing directions to prepare a plan, he said all the districts, blocks and villages would be included.

Chandigarh, June 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said a centralised water monitoring system would be prepared in two years for the availability of water for the farmers.

Presiding over the first meeting of the Haryana Water Resources Authority, the Chief Minister said to check the depleting groundwater level there is a need for a plan for water recharge and its utilization so that people can get adequate supply for agriculture and domestic use.

He directed the officers to formulate plans on the basis of different areas and prepare water availability index of each village so that people can get information regarding availability of water in the future.

The Chief Minister said the groundwater level has gone down to 80 feet in districts like Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal and Panipat in five decades, which is a serious problem.

While the level of water is going down, the dependence and exploitation of the groundwater has increased continuously. Along with this, scientific methods have to be adopted for rational use of water and supply of water to the areas with scarcity, he said.

Water Resources Authority Chairperson Keshni Anand Arora said a customized water plan would be prepared for the availability of water. For this, the classification of groundwater level in different parts on the basis of areas will be studied.

