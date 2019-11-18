Haryana to have Department of Global Cooperation

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (IANS) The Haryana government on Monday decided to create the Department of Global Cooperation and Engagement to streamline and focus on initiatives for the promotion of investment, employment for youth and welfare of the non-resident Indians (NRIs) or persons of Indian origin.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

The department will work to enhance international cooperation with provinces of foreign countries and engagement with cities under the sister provinces and twin cities programmes of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The new department will deal in formulation of country-wise strategies for promotion of investment, employment, education and skill development and promotion of state culture and welfare of diaspora. The department will also deal in participation in bilateral working groups with a view to promote state's interest in foreign countries in the area of trade and investment both in-bound and out-bound in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs, a government statement said. The department will also maintain liaison with Indian missions abroad on matters pertaining to Haryana with regard to investment, employment, education, skill development and culture and issues relating to the NRIs and persons of Indian origin. vg/rs