Haryana to have narcotics bureau

Chandigarh, Jan 13 (IANS) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said it has been decided to set up a narcotics bureau to curb drug abuse and drug peddling across the state.

He said the bureau would form a special framework to completely control drug peddling. Strict action would be initiated against those involved in drug trade and steps would be taken for the drug victims to overcome drug abuse, he said.

Vij said a team of Special Task Force, headed by an IPS officer, would be engaged in the task till the process of formation of the bureau is completed.

vg/prs