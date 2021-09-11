Haryana to have sports injury rehabilitation centre

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (IANS) Haryana Minister of State for Sports and former hockey Olympian Sandeep Singh said on Saturday that the state's first sports injury rehabilitation centre is being set up at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium in Panchkula, which will be ready before the Khelo India Games in February 2022.

Chairing a meeting at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium with a delegation from the Gujarat Sports Department, Singh said four new rehabilitation centres would be opened in the state soon.

The delegation from Gujarat is on a visit to Haryana to study its sports infrastructure as well as training facilities.

The minister said that high-level training is being provided to the players so that they could bring laurels to the country and the state.

He said that at present, there are 533 coaches in the state and 200 new coaches will be recruited soon. Also, about 1,000 sports nurseries are being opened across the state to increase the interest in sports among the children.

The visiting delegation said the study tour would help develop a better sports culture in Gujarat.

