Haryana to hold special vaccination drive on Oct 5

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) Haryana will hold a special vaccination drive on October 5 for frontline employees of the Urban Local Bodies Department who are yet to get their first and second dose of a Covid-19 jab, state Health Minister Anil Vij said.

He said a letter has been issued by the Mission Director of Haryana Health Mission to civil surgeons so that the unvaccinated employees could be inoculated.