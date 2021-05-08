Haryana to launch vaccination drive for journalists

Chandigarh, May 8 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to launch a Covid vaccination drive for all journalists in the state as they are dedicatedly rendering their services in this hour of crisis.
While presiding over a review meeting of the ongoing Covid situation in the state, the Chief Minister said that during this drive, vaccine shots would be administered to every journalist.
"Every journalist will be given priority during the vaccination drive and preparations for vaccine administration would be made at the media centres in all the districts," Khattar added.
On Friday, the Delhi government had said in an official statement that mediapersons in the national capital will get free vaccine jabs at their respective workplaces.
