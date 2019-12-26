Haryana to observe 2020 as good governance year, to invite public suggestions

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Haryana government will observe 2020 as "Susashan Sankalp Varsh" during which suggestions and reforms in governance would be invited from the people, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Wednesday.

People could offer their suggestions on a dedicated website which would be launched for the purpose. The best suggestion would be considered by the state government.

The announcement made at Good Governance Day event, among other measures, is aimed at motivating government employees to work hard for the welfare of masses.The Chief Minister also announced three categories of awards for the outstanding employees including three awards within the department, three awards from all offices in each district and three at the state level. Overall, 500 awards would be given to the employees in the State on December 25, 2020.On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three projects in Gurugram, including Modern Record Room, Antyodaya Saral Kendra Wazirabad and foundation stone of Antyodya Saral Kendra in Palam Vihar, Gurugram.Khattar also exhorted the government employees not resort to agitations and dharnas to press for their demands and always help maintaining an atmosphere of peace, harmony and brotherhood in the state. (ANI)