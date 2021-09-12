Haryana to open 2,000 grocery stores for youth

The retail stores named "Har-Hith" are part of the scheme launched by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar last month as part of which a chain of grocery shops will be opened to sell the best quality daily-needs products at reasonable prices.

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (IANS) To encourage youth towards self-employment, 1,500 grocery stores will be opened in rural and 500 in urban areas in the first phase in Haryana on October 2, officials said on Sunday.

Scheme executing agency, Haryana Agro Industries Corp Ltd Managing Director Rohit Yadav said 80 per cent of the site survey has been made and the sites are ready for setting up shops.

He said keeping in view the enthusiasm of young entrepreneurs towards the scheme, the corporation will ensure to open Har-Hith retail stores in every village to provide high quality food items at reasonable prices.

He said 2,000 Har-Hith stores would be opened in the first phase and 3,000 more later. The consumers will get top fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, including bakery, food, homecare and personal care, from 50 companies at discount of 5 to 50 per cent from time to time.

Under this scheme, the state government is providing a platform for start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprises, farmer producer organisations, government cooperative institutions, and self-help groups to promote their business.

Yadav said a network of warehouse and district centres has been created to feed the stores systematically.

The Har-Hith stores will be equipped with information technology support system to ensure smooth functioning. All sales will be done through point of sale system.

