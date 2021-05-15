Haryana to open Covid hospitals

Also, two more hospitals - 100-bed field hospital and 300-bed Covid Care Centre -- in Gurugram will be opened by him.

Chandigarh, May 15 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate two Covid hospitals each with a capacity of 500 beds in Panipat and Hisar towns on Sunday.

The temporary Covid hospital set up near the refinery in Panipat has been named Guru Tegh Bahadur Sanjivani Covid Hospital.

For this hospital, 25 doctors and 150 paramedical staff have been appointed.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister again appealed to the agitating farmers to return back to their homes due to the pandemic and to help strengthening the efforts being made by the government in containing the virus.

He said the farmers can go on agitation once the situation gets normal.

Khattar said that in the first wave of Covid a maximum of 3,000 cases came up daily.

"This time around 16,000 cases are coming daily. Due to this, the health system initially faced a massive pressure. But the situation was soon brought under control."

At present, the state is getting 282 metric tonnes of medical oxygen. Oxygen is being supplied to the homes of patients in collaboration with 350 organizations, he added.

