Haryana to provide flats to slum-dwellers of Khori

Faridabad, July 13 (IANS) The Haryana government has prepared a special rehabilitation scheme for the slum-dwellers of Khori under which they will get economically weaker section (EWS) flats in the Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar area here, Faridabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Garima Mittal said on Tuesday.

She said the Khori slum area of Faridabad is not environmentally sound. Keeping in view this human aspect, a rehabilitation plan has been prepared for the residents of the Khori area, Mittal said.

She said those who want to be included in the scheme must have an annual family income not exceeding Rs 3 lakh and the name of the head of the family must be registered in the voter list of the Badkhal Assembly constituency as on January 1.

The people included in the voter list of the National Capital Region will not be included in the scheme. Also, the head of the family should have a Parivar Pehchan Patra issued by the state till January 1 and any member of the family should have an electricity connection issued by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

She further informed that those who are found eligible for the scheme will be provided an EWS flat with all facilities of electricity, water and toilet in a 30 sq mt multi-storey building in the Dabua and Bapu Nagar areas.

She said till the time the houses are not completed, Rs 2,000 per month would be made available to the affected people for renting any other house for six months.

Under the rehabilitation scheme, the cost of a flat is Rs 3,77,500, and the money will be paid in monthly installments.

--IANS

vg/arm