Haryana to provide one lakh Coronil kits to Covid patients

Chandigarh, May 25 (IANS) Amid the ongoing row over Baba Ramdev's statements against allopathy, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced to provide one lakh Ayurveda-based Coronil kits to coronavirus patients in the state free of cost.

Vij informed in a tweet that half of the cost of the kits has been borne by Patanjali and the other half by the state government from the Covid Relief Fund.