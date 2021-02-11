Haryana to provide Rs 5 lakh as 'preparation money' to Olympic qualifiers

Chandigarh [India], February 11 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to the sportspersons as 'preparations money' who have qualified for Olympic Games, said State Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Wednesday.



Informing the media about the decision taken during the state Cabinet meeting, Gujjar said the Budget session of Haryana Legislative Assembly will commence from March 5.

Gujjar informed that to promote sports in the state, the state Cabinet decided to create a separate cadre under which, "50 posts of deputy directors in group-A, 100 posts of senior coaches and 150 posts of coaches in group-B, and 250 posts of junior coaches in group-C have been sanctioned."

He said that the Haryana Cabinet has also approved the proposal of the Cooperation Department for providing the state government guarantee for availing a term loan of Rs 113.03 crore by HAFED from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for the construction of 2.72 lakh metric ton capacity warehouses in eight districts of the state to strengthen storage system.

"The state government has also decided to grant an exemption in motor vehicle tax to public and private vehicles operating within the Delhi-national capital region (NCR)," the Minister added. (ANI)





