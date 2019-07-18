Haryana to release three due installments of DR to pensioners

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Haryana government has decided to release three due installments of Dearness Relief (DR) of January 1, 2018, July 1, 2018, and January 1, 2019, to pensioners and family pensioners, who are drawing their respective pension in the 6th Pay structure.

Stating this in an official statement on Thursday, Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal to this effect.



He said that the DR will be released to pensioners and family pensioners on the pattern of the Government of India. According to which, the DR rate will be enhanced by 3 per cent from 139 per cent to 142 per cent on January 1, 2018, by 6 per cent from 142 per cent to 148 per cent on July 1, 2018 and by 6 per cent from 148 per cent to 154 per cent on January 1, 2019. (ANI)

