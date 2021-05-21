Haryana to set up post-Covid centres

He said in these centres the recovered patients would not only be treated but would also be given training for physical fitness through yoga and 'pranayam'.

Chandigarh, May 21 (IANS) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the post-Covid centres named Umang will soon be launched in government hospitals.

The services of physiotherapists and other physicians will also be available. He said due to increase in cases of coronavirus, patients are facing problems even after recovering from it.

The minister said due to the spike in black fungus cases, the medicine will be imported for treatment. In this regard, the state has requested the Centre.

Apart from this, the state government is floating global tenders for one crore doses of vaccine.

In another meeting, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was apprised that more than 51 lakh vaccination doses have been administered till now to eligible beneficiaries.

Also, health authorities are ensuring the timely delivery of oxygen cylinders at the doorstep of the home-quarantined patients and about 10,000 cylinders have been delivered so far.

