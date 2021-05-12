Haryana transport dept converts 5 minibuses into ambulances in Panchkula, other districts following same

In a statement, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has informed that 110 minibuses of Haryana Roadways are being converted into ambulances. Five ambulance buses each will be made available in every district, apart from this, one big AC bus will also be available in every district, which can be used as an isolation centre.Speaking to ANI Panchkula depot general manager, Vinay Kumar said, "We have converted 5 minibuses into ambulances. Yesterday team of doctors inspected these buses. These ambulances will be operated by our drivers along with paramedical and nursing staff.""Each ambulance will have four beds with a disposable bed sheet, two B type oxygen cylinders along with flow meter and oxygen masks, medicines primarily used for COVID patients, first aid box, sanitizer with stand, foldable stretcher, PPE kit box, disposable masks, equipment for fluid therapy, four chairs for the attendant, electric fan on every bed and a CCTV camera," said Vinay Kumar.He further said that each district will convert 5 minibuses into the ambulance and will hand them over to the respected health department.Meanwhile, Haryana on Tuesday reported 144 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 5,910, while 11,637 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,40,252. (ANI)